Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exotic car buyers taken for ride by Boca Raton auto group
Loggerhead Marinelife Center's hospital staff resigns
Detectives investigate shooting in Greenacres
Dead dolphin found on Florida beach impaled in head
Woman says occult made her kill fiancé and mother, arrest report states

Latest News

Animal control removes rattlesnake from front door
PBSO warns residents of new phone scam
How to put yourself in an iconic Hollywood movie
Unemployment rate drops to record low in Palm Beach County
Boynton Beach police chief leaving position