Two people win $1 million prize playing 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from Florida Lottery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Two people in South Florida are celebrating their good fortune this week! The Florida Lottery announced that Martina Soto, 43, of Fort Lauderdale and James Bruno, 55, of North Palm Beach, each claimed a $1 million prize.

Both winners won the prize by playing the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game and claimed their winnings at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

Soto chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Pompano Discount Liquor, located at 652 East McNab Road in Pompano Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Bruno also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 2490 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million. That’s the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

