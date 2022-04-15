Warm, sticky weekend with a couple inland storms around

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of coastal Palm Beach County until 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said there is a risk of minor flooding, as well as flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses.

Flood Advisory in Effect until 1245 PM EDT This Afternoon. https://t.co/X8jKcBWwl2 #flwx pic.twitter.com/TrdZbrFF7W — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 15, 2022

Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday afternoon with showers and storms lining up along the seabreeze then pushing inland by late afternoon.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80. Partly sunny and some inland showers and storms possible.

Monday, scattered showers, and storms ahead of a weak cool front. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, some showers in the morning, then clearing skies throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday & Thursday, breezy with less humidity. Highs in the low 80s and only a slim chance of an isolated shower.

