Advertisement

Warm, sticky weekend with a couple inland storms around

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of coastal Palm Beach County until 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said there is a risk of minor flooding, as well as flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday afternoon with showers and storms lining up along the seabreeze then pushing inland by late afternoon.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80. Partly sunny and some inland showers and storms possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday, scattered showers, and storms ahead of a weak cool front. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, some showers in the morning, then clearing skies throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday & Thursday, breezy with less humidity. Highs in the low 80s and only a slim chance of an isolated shower.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Exotic car buyers taken for ride by Boca Raton auto group
Detectives investigate shooting in Greenacres
Dead dolphin found on Florida beach impaled in head
Woman says occult made her kill fiancé and mother, arrest report states
Teen shot near John I. Leonard HS in Greenacres

Latest News

Bank fraud victim tracks down suspect herself at Stuart gas station
Self-service paddle board app gaining popularity in Florida
Stuart man to help refugees escape Ukraine
Martin County man allegedly had sex with minor girls