1 dead after boat capsizes in Palm Beach Inlet

One person died when a boat capsized today in the Palm Beach Inlet.

According to Riviera Beach police, the boat capsized on the south side of the jetty.

One person died when a boat capsized today in the Palm Beach inlet.

9 children and 3 adults were pulled from the water and taken to Sailfish Marina.

A private vessel and a tow boat also assisted to get people out of the water.

According to police, the person who died was a good Samaritan who was attempting to assist in the rescue.

One person died when a boat capsized today in the Palm Beach inlet.

Scripps Only Content 2022