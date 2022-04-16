1 dead after boat capsizes in Palm Beach Inlet
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One person died when a boat capsized today in the Palm Beach Inlet.
According to Riviera Beach police, the boat capsized on the south side of the jetty.
9 children and 3 adults were pulled from the water and taken to Sailfish Marina.
A private vessel and a tow boat also assisted to get people out of the water.
According to police, the person who died was a good Samaritan who was attempting to assist in the rescue.
