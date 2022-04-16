Advertisement

Man dies from gunshot wound(s) in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A man was found shot to death early Saturday at an equestrian facility west of Delray Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body was discovered about 4 a.m. near the 10300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

WPTV's Briana Nespral said the crime scene tape was inside the Palm Beach Downs training center.

Deputies are investigating the shooting.

There is no suspect or motive for the shooting.

