Man found shot to death at Palm Beach Downs

A man was found shot to death early Saturday at an equestrian facility west of Delray Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body was discovered about 4 a.m. near the 10300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

WPTV's Briana Nespral said the crime scene tape was inside the Palm Beach Downs equestrian training center.

Deputies are investigating the shooting.

Barbera said there was no suspect or motive for the shooting.

