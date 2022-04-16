Advertisement

Port St. Lucie police offer communication card for hearing impaired

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police are offering free communication cards to citizens with hearing loss in an effort to improve communication with officers during traffic stops.

The card features images that an officer can use to communicate information about common violations.

If you would like a free card, you are encouraged to stop by the Port St. Lucie police department and take one.

