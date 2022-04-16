Port St. Lucie police offer communication card for hearing impaired

Port St. Lucie police are offering free communication cards to citizens with hearing loss in an effort to improve communication with officers during traffic stops.

The card features images that an officer can use to communicate information about common violations.

If you would like a free card, you are encouraged to stop by the Port St. Lucie police department and take one.

PSLPD has designed a communication card to help our police officers and citizens with hearing loss communicate better on traffic stops. If you would like to obtain a communication card, please stop by the Port St. Lucie Police Department. pic.twitter.com/zt9dvILvBr — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) April 16, 2022

