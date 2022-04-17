Hurricanes make spring debut under Cristobal

Mario Cristobal made his spring debut Saturday afternoon as the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led the offense to a 31-27 win over the defense at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year completed 21-of-32 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Cristobal joins Miami from Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a 35-13 record and two Pacific 12 Conference championships in five seasons. The former two-time national champion returned to his alma mater in December looking to restore the Hurricanes to their glory days.

