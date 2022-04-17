Advertisement

Hurricanes make spring debut under Cristobal

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks during a news conference on signing day for college...
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks during a news conference on signing day for college football, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mario Cristobal made his spring debut Saturday afternoon as the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke led the offense to a 31-27 win over the defense at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year completed 21-of-32 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Cristobal joins Miami from Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a 35-13 record and two Pacific 12 Conference championships in five seasons. The former two-time national champion returned to his alma mater in December looking to restore the Hurricanes to their glory days.

