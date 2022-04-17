Advertisement

Robinson makes eight 3s as Heat top Hawks

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) attempts a three point basket as Atlanta Hawks forward...
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) attempts a three point basket as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) defends during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duncan Robinson set a Miami playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range.

Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry added 10 for Miami.

Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.

Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead after boat capsizes in Palm Beach Inlet
Two people win $1 million prize playing 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from Florida Lottery
Man found shot to death at Palm Beach Downs
Clever mom helps police bust credit card fraud suspect
Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s hospital staff resigns

Latest News

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks during a news conference on signing day for college...
Hurricanes make spring debut under Cristobal
Jewish Federation of Palm Beach Co. celebrates Passover locally and in Ukraine
1 dead after boat capsizes in Palm Beach Inlet
Port St. Lucie police offer communication card for hearing impaired