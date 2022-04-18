Boyfriend arrested after woman fatally shot in West Palm

Police in West Palm Beach arrested an 18-year-old after they said he shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of 34th Street in the Old Northwood Historic District just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, was found lying on the ground outside a house with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Alex Castanon, 18, of West Palm Beach admitted to shooting the victim inside the house on 34th Street.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 600 block of 34th Street, April 17, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Castanon, who has a long criminal history, then carried the victim outside and put her on the ground.

Police said at the time of the shooting there were about 12 people in and around the house.

Jachles said the weapon used in the shooting was later recovered several houses away in an alleyway near the scene.

Castanon faces one count of second-degree murder with a firearm. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killing.

