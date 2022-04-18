Advertisement

Boyfriend arrested after woman fatally shot in West Palm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in West Palm Beach arrested an 18-year-old after they said he shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of 34th Street in the Old Northwood Historic District just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, was found lying on the ground outside a house with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Alex Castanon, 18, of West Palm Beach admitted to shooting the victim inside the house on 34th Street.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 600 block of 34th Street, April 17, 2022, in West...
Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 600 block of 34th Street, April 17, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Castanon, who has a long criminal history, then carried the victim outside and put her on the ground.

Police said at the time of the shooting there were about 12 people in and around the house.

Jachles said the weapon used in the shooting was later recovered several houses away in an alleyway near the scene.

Castanon faces one count of second-degree murder with a firearm. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killing.

Watch NewsChannel 5 at 4, 5, 6 for the latest on this case.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead after boat capsizes in Palm Beach Inlet
Man found shot to death at Palm Beach Downs
Woman found shot dead outside home in Old Northwood Historic District
Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s hospital staff resigns
Two people win $1 million prize playing 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from Florida Lottery

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Plea deal reached in case of former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy
Teen who fell from Orlando ride 'not properly secured' in seat, investigation finds
2 arrested after containers of gas found in boat off Keys