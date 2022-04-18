Advertisement

Groups speak out ahead of congressional redistricting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Multiple community organizations are holding a news conference Monday as the Florida Legislature prepares to hold a special session regarding congressional redistricting.

Faith in Florida's Palm Beach Chapter will be joined with UNIFY Palm Beach County, the South County Chapter of the NAACP, the Palm Beach Black Caucus and the Delray Alliance Voters League.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently vetoed congressional redistricting maps passed during the regular session, prompting Tuesday's special session.

The Florida Legislature's leaders sent a memorandum to lawmakers last week saying legislative staff will not draw new congressional maps.

Instead, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson are asking DeSantis to give them one.

Critics said this action will slash Black representation in Congress in half.

RELATED: Minority voters voice concern over proposed congressional redistricting maps

Faith in Florida and other community organizations will hold a 2 p.m. news conference at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Riviera Beach regarding the matter.

The event will feature speakers from impacted communities who will "demand that the Legislature follow the law and respect the rights of Black Floridians to have representation in Congress."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead after boat capsizes in Palm Beach Inlet
Man found shot to death at Palm Beach Downs
Woman found shot dead outside home in Old Northwood Historic District
Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s hospital staff resigns
Two people win $1 million prize playing 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from Florida Lottery

Latest News

Water tank overflows in West Palm Beach, flooding resident's yard
Hispanic church reflects on Ukraine during Easter service
Florida rejects 41% of new math textbooks, citing critical race theory among reasons
Officials searching for 3 men seen on video carrying body from Florida Airbnb