Hispanic church reflects on Ukraine during Easter service

Hispanic members of Christ Fellowship en Español in Royal Palm Beach celebrated Easter Sunday through music, dancing and fellowship.

"For us, for Christians, it represents the most important day of our religion, the day of Jesus' resurrection," said Ruznilda Salvatella a member of Christ Fellowship.

The Hispanic community is a group with strong family values, some dedicating Easter to praying for families uprooted in Ukraine.

"The situation is really difficult in our country and in other parts of the world like Ukraine, a lot of people suffering," Salvatella said. "It's a privilege and we have to value the liberty that we have here to worship our God and be by our loved ones."

Ruznilda Salvatella speaks about the importance of Easter to her and Christ Fellowship.

Pastor Daniel Arbolaez said acts of service are just as important as worship, which is why Christ Fellowship is doing its part to help with aid in Ukraine.

"Many families have expressed wanting to help and as a church, we've sent containers of diapers, boxes of food and personal hygiene items to be taken to Poland to then to Ukraine," Arbolaez said.

He said news from overseas can be overwhelming but prays the Easter holiday inspires people there are better days to come.

"There's hope. No matter what's happening, the sun will rise. And there's nights that one may think it won't, but sunrise will happen. And just like the message of resurrection, God can return to life everything that appears dead," Arbolaez said.

Pastor Daniel Arbolaez speaks about the aid his church is sending to Ukraine.

Christ Fellowship en Español has more than 2,000 members, with some 4,000 more that attend English services.

More than 3,000 people came to all four services between Royal Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, and they're calling for more to join in prayer and service.

"We're a church that isn't only here to receive the word of God, but we have a big ministry that helps people in need. No matter where the tragedy is in the world, the church is there willing to work," Salvatella said.

Christ Fellowship en Español has three Sunday services 9:30 a.m,11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Royal Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2022