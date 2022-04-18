Advertisement

Groups speak out ahead of congressional redistricting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Multiple community organizations came together Monday as the Florida Legislature prepares to hold a special session regarding congressional redistricting.

Faith in Florida's Palm Beach chapter is being joined with UNIFY Palm Beach County, the South County Chapter of the NAACP, the Palm Beach Black Caucus and the Delray Alliance Voters League.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently vetoed congressional redistricting maps passed during the regular session, prompting Tuesday's special session.

The Florida Legislature's leaders sent a memorandum to lawmakers last week saying legislative staff will not draw new congressional maps.

Instead, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson are asking DeSantis to give them one.

Critics said this action will slash Black representation in Congress in half.

RELATED: Minority voters voice concern over proposed congressional redistricting maps

Faith in Florida and other community organizations spoke at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Riviera Beach regarding the matter.

The event featured speakers from impacted communities who will "demand that the Legislature follow the law and respect the rights of Black Floridians to have representation in Congress."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead after boat capsizes in Palm Beach Inlet
Man found shot to death at Palm Beach Downs
Woman found shot dead outside home in Old Northwood Historic District
Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s hospital staff resigns
Two people win $1 million prize playing 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from Florida Lottery

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Plea deal reached in case of former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy
Boyfriend arrested after woman fatally shot in West Palm
Teen who fell from Orlando ride 'not properly secured' in seat, investigation finds
2 arrested after containers of gas found in boat off Keys