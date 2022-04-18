Advertisement

Officials searching for 3 men seen on video carrying body from Florida Airbnb

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Video from a surveillance camera shows three men carrying a dead body out of a Polk County Airbnb.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the video is from April 13 on Acorn Court in Davenport.

According to officials, 29-year-old Xavier Antonio Johnson was renting the Airbnb and was fatally shot during a drug transaction inside.

The surveillance video shows the men leaving the home while carrying his body.

Deputies are asking anyone who can identify the men to call 863-298-6200 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

