Plea deal reached in case of former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy
A former St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy has reached a deal with prosecutors that could spare him a life sentence behind bars.
Evan Cramer was arrested in 2017, accused of negotiating sex while on-duty in exchange for not taking women to jail.
A total of three people identified as victims eventually came forward.
Cramer also faced additional charges for a fight he got into behind bars.
Under the agreement, prosecutors are dropping the most serious sexual battery charges.
Cramer plead no contest to two counts of a public servant soliciting or accepting unlawful compensation, a lesser included offense, along with two counts of aggravated battery.
A seven-year sentence is what's on the table when Cramer is back in court in May.
