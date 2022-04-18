Advertisement

Protest to be held related to death of Stanley Davis III

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Community activists scheduled a protest Monday related to the December death of a 13-year-old boy in Boynton Beach.

Stanley Davis III, 13, died Dec. 26 in the 800 block of North Federal Hwy. after his dirt bike crashed while a police officer attempted to pull him over.

Monday's protest is scheduled to be held in front of the state attorney's office in downtown West Palm Beach at 4 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol concluded in March that the teen was driving his dirt bike recklessly at speeds of about 85 mph when he crashed and died.

Site of a memorial for Stanley Davis III on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.
Site of a memorial for Stanley Davis III on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

The FHP report found that there was no physical contact between the pursuing officer's vehicle and the child's motorcycle.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation to determine if any police department policies were violated by any officer involved in the incident.

Attorneys for the teen's family earlier this month filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice in the case.

Organizers said the protest is taking place outside the state attorney's office in an effort to apply pressure and have charges filed against the officer in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 dead after boat capsizes in Palm Beach Inlet
Man found shot to death at Palm Beach Downs
Woman found shot dead outside home in Old Northwood Historic District
Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s hospital staff resigns
Two people win $1 million prize playing 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from Florida Lottery

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fla. judge voids mask mandate for planes, other travel
Live: Groups speak out ahead of congressional redistricting
Water tank overflows in West Palm Beach, flooding resident's yard
Hispanic church reflects on Ukraine during Easter service