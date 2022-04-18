Protest to be held related to death of Stanley Davis III

Community activists scheduled a protest Monday related to the December death of a 13-year-old boy in Boynton Beach.

Stanley Davis III, 13, died Dec. 26 in the 800 block of North Federal Hwy. after his dirt bike crashed while a police officer attempted to pull him over.

Monday's protest is scheduled to be held in front of the state attorney's office in downtown West Palm Beach at 4 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol concluded in March that the teen was driving his dirt bike recklessly at speeds of about 85 mph when he crashed and died.

Site of a memorial for Stanley Davis III on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

The FHP report found that there was no physical contact between the pursuing officer's vehicle and the child's motorcycle.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation to determine if any police department policies were violated by any officer involved in the incident.

Attorneys for the teen's family earlier this month filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice in the case.

Organizers said the protest is taking place outside the state attorney's office in an effort to apply pressure and have charges filed against the officer in the case.

