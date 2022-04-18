Protest held related to death of Stanley Davis III

Community activists and family members held a protest Monday related to the December death of a 13-year-old boy in Boynton Beach.

Stanley Davis III, 13, died Dec. 26 in the 800 block of North Federal Hwy. after his dirt bike crashed while a police officer attempted to pull him over.

Monday's protest was held in front of the state attorney's office in downtown West Palm Beach at 4 p.m.

The group held signs that read "I Stand With Stanley" and "Fire Mark Sohn" — the officer who attempted to pull over the teen.

The Florida Highway Patrol concluded in March that the teen was driving his dirt bike recklessly at speeds of about 85 mph when he crashed and died.

The FHP report found that there was no physical contact between the pursuing officer's vehicle and the child's motorcycle.

Stanley Davis III died a day after Christmas after crashing a dirt bike during the police pursuit.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation to determine if any police department policies were violated by any officer involved in the incident.

Attorneys for the teen's family earlier this month filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice in the case.

Organizers said the protest took place outside the state attorney's office in an effort to apply pressure and have charges filed against the officer in the case.

"We're hoping that out of the internal affairs investigation that there are disciplinary actions and charges filed against Mark Sohn," said community activist Bryce Graham. "We can not depend solely on that, so we're putting pressure on the state attorney to look into this case and to file charges."

WPTV asked the state attorney’s office if they plan to have their own investigation. They said they only review cases after law enforcement refers them to their office, and they have not received any referrals.

Scripps Only Content 2022