Water tank overflows in West Palm Beach, flooding resident's yard

An Easter holiday celebration was a total washout for a family in West Palm Beach after a water tank near their house started overflowing into their yard.

Video showed the water tank, located at Parker Avenue and Kaye Street, spewing gallons of water onto a property located next door.

A family said they were enjoying their Easter celebration until the leak flooded their yard.

Water floods a West Palm Beach neighborhood after a city water tank overflows on April 17, 2022.

The water can be seen flowing out of multiple sides of the tank, leaving sidewalks and other homes flooded as well.

"We were playing with our kids on the Slip 'N Slide, ... and we were just finishing cleaning up, and all of the sudden we see water coming out," said resident Bryanna Ramirez. "We looked at the water tower, and it started overflowing. It was just going and going and going."

The family said this is the fourth time in six years that the water tank has flooded their yard.

The city’s public utility department said they are responding to the problem and looking into the cause.

