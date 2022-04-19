Advertisement

1 person dead, 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
One person is dead and 6 others are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at 5:46 p.m. at Southwest Martin Highway (Highway 710), north of Lake Okeechobee.

Officials said the crash involved four vehicles.

Six patients, including one pediatric patient, were transported to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Highway 710 will be closed for traffic while officials work the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

