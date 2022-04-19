Affordable housing on the rise in West Palm Beach

In one swift vote, the City of West Palm Beach has just taken possession of three plots of land to build affordable housing.

"That's a huge issue here especially when the wages and incomes are not keeping up with the price of housing. So, it's definitely something we've been trying to address," Jennifer Ferriol, the director of housing and community development for the City of West Palm Beach said.

Ferriol said this latest land near 10th Avenue and Henrietta is the latest project looking to increase affordable housing within West Palm Beach.

It's all part of a bigger plan that's been in the works for some time.

"In January 2020, Mayor James launched the 303 initiative. So, that initiative in essence was he wanted to have either developed or under construction 300 of affordable or workforce housing. Within a year we reached that goal," she said.

As the need for housing has grown, so too has the number of units the city is looking to deliver. Right now, the goal is 603 new units of affordable housing.

"As of today, we're about a little bit over 90% of our way and I think we're going to exceed that goal," she said.

While navigating, the fast-growing rental and housing markets remain difficult.

People are relieved that work is being done.

"Definitely I agree with it. Why can't everyone have a place to stay," Lord Len said.

The three plots of land could result in four new single-family homes as the city moves closer to its target number.

Scripps Only Content 2022