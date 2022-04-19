Double homicide suspect from Georgia arrested in Sebastian

A man who is accused of killing two people in a small town in central Georgia was arrested Monday night in Indian River County.

Sebastian police said they were contacted Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to attempt to locate the suspect, Jordan K. Lemaster.

Investigators said he was wanted in a double homicide that occurred in Gordon, Georgia, earlier in the day.

Lemaster is accused of killing his aunt and uncle, according to a report from television station WGXA.

The GBI said they received information that Lemaster was possibly in Sebastian using a car that belonged to one of the victims.

Police said they learned that Lemaster had ties to a residence located in the 1400 block of Stonecrop Street.

Responding officers later located the victim's vehicle parked across the street from that location.

Sebastian police, along with a member of Vero Beach Police Department and a member of Indian River Shores Public Safety Department, responded to the location.

Police said Lemaster was located inside the victim's vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Sebastian Police Department for questioning by the GBI.

Lemaster was taken to the Indian River County Jail for warrants obtained by the GBI.

