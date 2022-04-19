LSU forward Alex Fudge transfers to Florida
6-foot-8 Florida native joins Gators, new coach Todd Golden
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Former LSU forward Alex Fudge has transferred to Florida.
He will be another key building block for new coach Todd Golden.
Fudge, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, averaged 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman with the Tigers last season.
The 6-foot-8 Fudge has a 7-foot wingspan and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.7 blocked shots as a senior at Robert E. Lee High School.
"Alex is just scratching the surface in terms of his potential," Golden said in a statement.
