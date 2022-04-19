Advertisement

Martin County crash kills 22-year-old woman, injures 6 people

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A 22-year-old Indiantown woman is dead and 6 other people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 5:46 p.m. at Southwest Martin Highway (SR 710), north of Lake Okeechobee.

FHP said a 44-year-old Miami Gardens man was driving a tractor-trailer southbound on State Road 710 when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane colliding with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.

Six patients, including one pediatric patient, were transported to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials originally said 4 vehicles were involved in the crash. Martin County Fire Rescue told WPTV later there were two crashes involving two vehicles each. No one was injured in the secondary crash.

According to FHP, Highway 710 is closed for traffic while officials work the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

