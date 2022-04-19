Advertisement

Missing 10-year-old boy on the autism spectrum located safe, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Daniel Ramos was located safe, according to West Palm Beach police.

EARLIER STORY:

West Palm Beach police are searching for a boy they say is on the autism spectrum.

Daniel Ramos was last seen at 3:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue after he was dropped off by a school bus.

West Palm Beach police said they received the call at 3:44 p.m.

Daniel is described as 5 feet tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a dark burgundy shirt, khaki shorts and dark shoes. He has a green Minecraft jacket as pictured.

West Palm Beach police are searching the area and using bloodhound and other resources to search for him.

Anyone who has seen Daniel Ramos or knows his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Did Florida’s governor embellish story about transgender student?
2 arrested after containers of gas found in boat off Keys
Teen who fell from Orlando ride ‘not properly secured’ in seat, investigation finds
3 men seen on video carrying body from Florida Airbnb
Boyfriend arrested after woman fatally shot in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Delray Beach water inspector says city fired her for disclosing contamination
Martin County commissioners table proposed zoning designation
Latest report shows rental costs not slowing
St. Lucie Public Schools offering incentives to summer school teachers