Missing 10-year-old boy on the autism spectrum located safe, police say

UPDATE: Daniel Ramos was located safe, according to West Palm Beach police.

EARLIER STORY:

West Palm Beach police are searching for a boy they say is on the autism spectrum.

Daniel Ramos was last seen at 3:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lake Avenue after he was dropped off by a school bus.

West Palm Beach police said they received the call at 3:44 p.m.

Daniel is described as 5 feet tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a dark burgundy shirt, khaki shorts and dark shoes. He has a green Minecraft jacket as pictured.

West Palm Beach police are searching the area and using bloodhound and other resources to search for him.

Anyone who has seen Daniel Ramos or knows his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

