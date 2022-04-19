Palm Beach non-profit gets state funding to boost cancer services for underserved women

A Palm Beach non-profit is on track to receive $450,000 in this year's state budget, pending Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

The Promise Fund works to boost cancer services for underserved women in Palm Beach County, specifically when it comes to cancer screenings.

Founder and two-time cancer survivor Nancy Brinker estimated that 80,000 women in Palm Beach County lack access to annual cancer screenings, but they want to change that.

"I've seen every side of it, some of it good, most of it engulfed in fear," Brinker said. "The first order of business is screening and early diagnosis, prevention and then early care."

So far, they have helped 16,000 women in the county. Brinker says they hope to double that number by next year.

Through screenings, treatment, and emotional support, The Promise Fund is working to minimize the possibility of catching cervical or breast cancer in the late stages.

Brinker says majority of their funding goes towards navigators. Their navigators help navigate women through what can be the most difficult days other life. They speak several languages and work hands-on in the community they serve.

The $450,000 they are on track to receive from lawmakers will nearly double their team.

"It's the best use of a healthcare dollar we can spend to make sure people don't die unnecessarily from this disease or have to get into a late-stage treatment, which may not really impact the outcome of their disease," said Brinker.

To donate or volunteer with the Promise Fund, click here.

