Video: Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sheriff's deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies took the video Sunday morning in Venice.

They estimate the gator to be about 10 feet long.

The sheriff's office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.

