Advertisement

What impacts has COVID-19 had on children?

Arihana Macias, 7, gets a compress after reviving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five...
Arihana Macias, 7, gets a compress after reviving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at a Dallas County Health and Human vaccination site in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Over the past few months, we've seen how COVID-19 can make some children very sick. There's new information on the impact the omicron variant had and where cases stand now.

Only a few months after the winter surge and the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the CDC said the omicron variant landed a lot of children in the hospital.

"We do know that with the last omicron surge that children were a lot more disproportionately affected," said Dr. Kitonga Kiminyo, a South Florida infectious disease specialist.

A new report from the CDC now says among nearly 400 children ages 5 to 11 hospitalized with COVID-19 during the first months of omicron, 3 in 10 had no underlying conditions, 9 in 10 were unvaccinated, and 2 in 10 required ICU care.

Children with diabetes and obesity were more likely to experience severe COVID-19.

Right now, COVID cases for children are trending up once again.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 33,000 kids tested positive for the week ending April 14, but those numbers are drastically down from the peak in January.

And several pediatricians tell WPTV they are not seeing that increase currently in South Florida.

"If you want your child to have a healthy summer where they're not only affected by COVID, but by the complications of COVID, get your children vaccinated," Kiminyo said.

Johns Hopkins University is reporting new cases are up for all age groups in more than half of the country as more masks come off and the BA.2 omicron subvariant continues to spread.

"I think we should always be prepared for a surge," Kiminyo said.

Doctors are reminding parents children 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and those at high-risk are encouraged to keep the mask on.

"Because there has been a relaxing of some of the precautions in the country, I think people tend to think that they're done with COVID, but people need to know that COVID is not done with us," Kiminyo said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Did Florida’s governor embellish story about transgender student?
2 arrested after containers of gas found in boat off Keys
Teen who fell from Orlando ride ‘not properly secured’ in seat, investigation finds
3 men seen on video carrying body from Florida Airbnb
Boyfriend arrested after woman fatally shot in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Delray Beach water inspector says city fired her for disclosing contamination
Missing 10-year-old boy on the autism spectrum located safe, police say
Martin County commissioners table proposed zoning designation
Latest report shows rental costs not slowing
St. Lucie Public Schools offering incentives to summer school teachers