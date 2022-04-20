Advertisement

Boynton Beach City Manager Lori Laverriere fired

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boynton Beach City Council has fired City Manager Lori LaVerriere, Mayor Ty Penserga confirmed Tuesday evening.

According to the mayor, the decision was made on a vote of 4 to 1.

"This was a necessary change. It was a difficult decision. The city manager served 15 years. Part of this election with new leadership was following through what we heard from residents," Penserga told WPTV in a statement.

This firing comes days after the sudden resignation of Chief Michael Gregory, after nearly 4 years as the city's top cop.

It also comes as the department and city council are facing criticism following the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III.

Davis was killed during a traffic stop on Dec. 26, 2021, when he crashed his dirt bike into a median on US 1.

The Florida Highway Patrol concluded in March he was driving his dirt bike recklessly at speeds of about 85 mph when he crashed and died.

The FHP report found that there was no physical contact between the pursuing officer's vehicle and the child's motorcycle.

Davis' family and supporters are unhappy that the city and police department are not holding the police officer accountable for his role in the crash.

Boynton Beach Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to determine if any police department policies were violated by any officer involved in the incident.

No reason was given on why the council decided to make this move to fire the city manager.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

