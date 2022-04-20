Advertisement

Cheney Brothers expanding to the Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A well-known South Florida food distributor is expanding to the Treasure Coast, and creating 275 new jobs.

Cheney Brothers broke ground Wednesday on a new distribution center in Port St. Lucie’s Legacy Park at Tradition.

The $65 million facility will be completed in about a year, joining other big names like Fed-Ex and Amazon that are also building in the area.

“We’re out of space in our Riviera Beach facility—landlocked, can’t add on to it,” said Byron Russell of Cheney Brothers, Inc. “Went around looking at different counties for land that was suitable and Port St. Lucie fit our needs.”

Cheney Brothers has been in business since 1925 and currently has 3,000 employees.

