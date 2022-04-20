Advertisement

Jack Nicholson's prop ax from 'The Shining' up for auction

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A prop ax that Jack Nicholson once swung during the making of "The Shining" is on the chopping — er, auction — block.

The weapon of choice used by Nicholson's Jack Torrance character in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel is being auctioned off by New Jersey-based Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house.

Although the minimum bid starts at $50,000, Gotta Have Rock and Roll estimates it will fetch anywhere from $60,000 to $90,000.

As of Tuesday night, the bid was at $60,000 with more than a week still to go.

The screen-used prop ax comes in a shadow box alongside framed still images from the movie and includes a certificate of authenticity.

One of the most famous scenes in the movie comes when Nicholson's deranged hotel caretaker uses the ax to break down a locked bathroom door in pursuit of his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), before uttering the often repeated "Here's Johnny!" catchphrase that itself was a spoof of Johnny Carson's "Tonight" show opening.

Bidding closes April 29 at 9 p.m.

