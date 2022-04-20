Advertisement

Need a passport? Palm Beach County Clerk providing service

The cover of a U.S. Passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP...
The cover of a U.S. Passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is hosting two after-hours Passport Days events for those who need to apply for a new passport or renew a passport that expired more than five years ago.

The service will only be held at the branch offices in Belle Glade, Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, on the following days and times:

  • Tuesday, April 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon

No appointment is needed. To learn more about the event, in addition to the documents needed to get a passport, click here.

