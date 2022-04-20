Advertisement

New manatee transport truck to aid in rescues, rehabilitations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Although manatee season has ended, wildlife officials are still rescuing sea cows when needed and a special donation from Florida Power & Light Company is supporting the cause.

On Wednesday, manatee rescue officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rolled out a new transport truck.

Officials debuted the vehicle at FPL's Manatee Lagoon. It will transport manatees to and from rescue, rehabilitation, and release sites.

It will also serve as a rolling toolbox with equipment to keep manatees safe and comfortable while on the road.

“Right now, manatees are still facing a lot of challenges, so we at FPL are trying to do everything we can to help support them,” said Rachel Shanker, manatee lagoon conservation liaison & educator. “So, this new transport truck will travel around the state to help meet the needs of these animals.”

The manatee graphic wraps on the truck were donated by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Ferman Automotive Group.

The designs were created to be eye-catching, to hopefully inspire people to help manatees.

