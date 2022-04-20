Advertisement

South Florida rescue truck on its way to Africa

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The St. Lucie County Fire District is donating one of its older rescue trucks to the African nation of Liberia.

The donation is the result of a dialogue that began last September.

"At the time we were in the throes of COVID but we said as we came out of that we would take another look at our apparatus. We had two pieces we were holding in reserve in case we needed as COVID response trucks. But as that need has waned a bit, it freed us up to make that donation," said Chief Nate Spera.

Jerome Gayman was on hand to accept the donation. He grew up in Liberia and came to the US as a young adult.

His role involves tapping into connections here to help his homeland.

"Our job is to tap into education and healthcare and things that will build our public policy institutions," said Gayman.

Liberia doesn’t have anything like this hospital on wheels.

The country emerged from civil war just twenty years ago.

"If it were lifesaving for you or us here, multiply that by a thousand times," said Gayman.

The truck is being driven to the Port of Jacksonville where it will be shipped overseas.

The hope is to have it in Africa in about 90 days.

