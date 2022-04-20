State advises against child gender reassignment measures

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) rebuffed recent federal guidance regarding the treatment of gender dysphoria for children and adolescents.

Gender dysphoria is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth or sex-related physical characteristics."

In a statement released Wednesday, the FDOH said the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' recent stance on the issue was an "unscientific shift."

The federal government said in March that parents who believe their child has been denied health care, including gender-affirming care, on the basis of that child's gender identity, may file a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights.

Federal government's statement on gender dysphoria:

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) said recently that research demonstrates that "gender-affirming care improves the mental health and overall well-being of gender diverse children and adolescents."

"A safe and affirming healthcare environment is critical in fostering better outcomes for transgender, nonbinary, and other gender expansive children and adolescents," according to OASH. "Medical and psychosocial gender affirming healthcare practices have been demonstrated to yield lower rates of adverse mental health outcomes, build self-esteem, and improve overall quality of life for transgender and gender diverse youth."

However, the FDOH refuted this policy Wednesday, saying that reviews on hormonal treatment for young people showed a "trend of low-quality evidence, small sample sizes, and medium to high risk of bias."

Citing what they called the "lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects," the FDOH issued these guidelines regarding gender dysphoria:

• Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents

• Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy

• Gender reassignment surgery should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents

— Based on the currently available evidence, "encouraging mastectomy, ovariectomy, uterine extirpation, penile disablement, tracheal shave, the prescription of hormones which are out of line with the genetic make-up of the child, or puberty blockers, are all clinical practices which run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm."

• Children and adolescents should be provided social support by peers and family and seek counseling from a licensed provider

Full statement by the FDOH on gender dysphoria:

Scripps Only Content 2022