Delray Beach seeking public input on new noise ordinance

Delray Beach is a growing area, specifically Atlantic Avenue. The downtown area is now known for its vibrant restaurants and bars.

To keep up with recent growth, the City of Delray Beach wants to lay down some rules when it comes to noise.

Current laws pertaining to noise don't specify when a business or party is too loud. When residents call the police to file a noise complaint, it's at the officer's discretion when to issue a ticket.

The attorney for the city Lynn Gelin says the city wants to change that.

Gelin said they've brought on a consultant to measure noise in the more vibrant areas of the city. Those areas include Atlantic Avenue, Pineapple Grove and the Railroad Corridor. With the information they collect, the consultant will then take residents around the same areas to determine which noise levels they personally deem too loud.

The city will host a public input session Thursday night at 6 p.m. at City Hall. City leaders and the consultant are expected to be in attendance. The public is encouraged to attend.

"There will be a number, so it'll be like a speed limit. The speed limit is 65. If you go over 65, you're in violation of the law," Gelin said. "If you're under it, you're in compliance. It's going to be the same thing. Officer will be given decibel readers where they will go in downtown areas and measure the sound of the noise."

Owner of Blue Anchor British Pub Mark Snyder said adding a set decibel level could be problematic for business. He said he understands residents' concerns, but this should have been addressed when the city zoned these areas.

"We have a real thriving Friday, Saturday, Sunday night crowd," Snyder said. "And if there's business restrictions that will certainly hurt sales, but I see both side of the coin."

