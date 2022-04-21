DeSantis flexes political power with victory over Disney

In the wake of the Florida Legislature voting to strip Walt Disney World of its self-government on Thursday, political observers said it's been a long time since they've seen a governor with as much political force as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Thursday he did get his way with new Congressional maps and the action against Disney.

Many believe this is not only a playbook for the governor to win reelection in the fall, but also to pave the way for a bid for the White House.

"What he’s doing is throwing red meat at the Republicans, saying to some voters, be energized, give me money so I can run. But in the process, he’s doing things that are angering Democrats," said Charles Zelden, a political science professor at Nova Southeastern University.

Zelden said with these issues, along with others like the "Parental Rights In Education" law and the school textbooks, DeSantis is winning over Republicans in other states.

