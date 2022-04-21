Judge considers sentencing for man who defaced LGBTQ crosswalk

There are new developments for a man facing a felony and possible jail time after vandalizing an LGBTQ pride intersection in Delray Beach.

A judge is asking for more time before formal sentencing is delivered.

“I want to think about that some more,” said Judge Scott Suskauer.

According to a police report, now 20-year-old Alexander Jerich performed an intentional tire burnout over a newly painted LGBTQ pride crosswalk in Delray Beach.

Just last month, he pleaded guilty.

Thursday, he got emotional speaking out for the first time.

“I would like to apologize for my actions to the LGBTQ community,” said Jerich. “In no way shape or form did I mean to hurt any of you.”

However, supporters of the LGBTQ community believe otherwise, feeling disrespected by the skid marks.

“It was definitely intentional and a huge slap in the face to all,” said Julie Seaver, executive director at Compass Center.

Jerich’s father spoke out at the sentencing and said his son got caught up in the moment and just wanted to fit in.

“It was just a terrible lapse in judgement,” said John Jerich.

The judge now wants more time to decide on his sentence, looking at probation and community service at the site instead.

“The main issue I want to think about it is the issue of jail and if so, how much,” said Suskauer.

He also sent Jerich home with work, asking him to do research on the Pulse shooting and to hand write 25 pages of biographies on each victim as well as what pride means.

“There will be an opportunity for you so take advantage of that,” said Suskauer.

The formal sentencing is set for June 8.

Scripps Only Content 2022