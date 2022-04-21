Advertisement

Man sought for attacking woman working at Burger King in Lake Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say violently attacked a female worker at a Burger King in Lake Park.

The incident occurred on Feb. 27 at a Burger King located in the 9000 block of Northlake Boulevard.

Officials said the unknown man became upset at the Burger King employee while he was in the drive-through of the restaurant.

"He entered the restaurant, sought out the female employee and violently attacked her," PBSO said in a news release.

The suspect was identified as a 5 foot 8 inches tall Black male, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, weighing between 200 to 230 pounds.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with red writing on the front, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or PBSO.

