Man who defaced Pride crosswalk to be sentenced June 8

A man who defaced an LGBTQ Pride crosswalk shortly after it was unveiled in Delray Beach attended a hearing Thursday in West Palm Beach.

Alexander Jerich, 20, pleaded guilty in March to felony criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The multi-colored street art installation, located at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue, was unveiled to the public June 12, 2021.

Jerich, who was arrested days after the crime, was seen by witnesses doing what appeared to be an intentional burnout over the crosswalk two days after its unveiling.

A vandalized LGBTQ Pride intersection and crosswalk at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue in Delray Beach on June 17, 2021.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said last year that Jerich was originally arrested on a hate-crime charge, but prosecutors did not move forward with it under the letter of the law.

Judge Scott Suskauer did not formally sentence Jerich at the conclusion of Thursday's hearing. He said he wanted to take some time to consider exactly what the sentence should be and will announce it at the next hearing on June 8.

"I would like to apologize for my actions to the LGBTQ community," Jerich said. "In no way shape or form did I mean to hurt any of you."

However, supporters of the LGBTQ community believe otherwise, feeling disrespected by the skid marks.

"It was definitely intentional and a huge slap in the face to all," Julie Seaver, executive director at Compass Center, said.

Jerich's father said his son got caught up in the moment and just wanted to fit in.

"It was just a terrible lapse in judgment," John Jerich said.

Suskauer now wants more time to decide on his sentence, considering probation and community service at the site instead.

"The main issue I want to think about it is the issue of jail and if so, how much," Suskauer said.

He also told Jerich to write a 25-page report on the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting who died in 2016 and the loved ones they left behind.

"There will be an opportunity for you, so take advantage of that," Suskauer said.

Scripps Only Content 2022