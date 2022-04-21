Advertisement

Winn-Dixie to hold hiring day next week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Winn-Dixie grocery stores will be holding a hiring day to fill thousands of full and part-time positions at several stores, the company said in a news release Thursday.

The event will take place Thursday, April 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all local Winn-Dixie stores.

Managers will be on-site accepting applications and conducting interviews.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to the hiring day, but walk-ins are also welcome.

