2 arrested after shooting in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight at an intersection in Riviera Beach.

The incident occurred at 12th Street and Broadway Avenue at around 11:48 a.m.

According to Riviera Beach police, a man fired a gun at another individual before authorities apprehended him. The gunman's accomplice was subsequently arrested for criminal solicitation and simple battery, officials say.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

