2 arrested after shooting in Riviera Beach

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight at an intersection in Riviera Beach.

The incident occurred at 12th Street and Broadway Avenue at around 11:48 a.m.

Update: A second suspect with the shooter was arrested for criminal solicitation and simple battery for fighting with the victim. https://t.co/qc393SYDKj — Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) April 22, 2022

According to Riviera Beach police, a man fired a gun at another individual before authorities apprehended him. The gunman's accomplice was subsequently arrested for criminal solicitation and simple battery, officials say.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

