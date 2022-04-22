Advertisement

Cavinder twins headed to Hurricanes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are about to expose 4 million fans to Miami women’s basketball.

The Cavinder sisters — identical 5-foot-6 twin guards who combined to average 34.2 points per game in their three seasons at Fresno State and built an enormous social media following during the pandemic — announced Thursday night that they are transferring to Miami for their senior seasons.

Their notable stats: 3,040 combined points in 89 games, 400,000 Instagram followers apiece and 4 million more on their shared TikTok account that mostly features them dancing side-by-side.

