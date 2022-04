A deadly crash has closed Florida's Turnpike northbound for hours Friday morning.

Officials say the crash involved several cars and one person died in the accident.

The highway is closed from Glades Rd. in Boca Raton until Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach.

UPDATE: ALL LANES STILL BLOCKED on the Turnpike (NB) in #Boca. Drivers can get off at Glades. Get back on at Atlantic Ave. Deadly wreck around 2am. Several cars involved in crash. One person killed. pic.twitter.com/2ij0iBSiMG — WPTV Traffic (@wptvtraffic) April 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

