Advertisement

Florida Legislative Black Caucus rebuffs newly approved congressional map

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus held a discussion Friday about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map approved by the Florida Legislature. The group claims the new map will diminish the state’s Black representation in the U.S. House.

The discussion comes a day after Democratic lawmakers in the Florida House halted debate on the new congressional map by staging a sit-in.

The map passed by a 68-34 vote.

During Friday's discussion, various members of the Black Caucus voiced concerns about the map and the affect its redistricting will have in the future.

Meanwhile, voter rights groups have filed a complaint challenging Florida’s new congressional map, arguing that it was not drawn in compliance with the governing laws surrounding redistricting in Florida presently.

Read copy of complaint

Now, the lawmakers are urging the community to vote and said they will work to increase minority voter registration as the first step in what they call the governor's agenda to suppress their voices.DeSantis has until May 6 to approve the new congressional map.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike
Bad driving or police chase? Mom wants answers in daughter's traffic death
Florida marijuana advocates champion changes on 4/20
Customers of Stuart pool company out thousands of dollars
DeSantis flexes political power with victory over Disney

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
LIVE: Florida's governor signs bill banning Critical Race Theory in schools
Lifeguard shortage leaves some South Florida beaches unguarded
Recycling right vs. wish recycling