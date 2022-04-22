Florida Legislative Black Caucus rebuffs newly approved congressional map

Members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus held a discussion Friday about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map approved by the Florida Legislature. The group claims the new map will diminish the state’s Black representation in the U.S. House.

The discussion comes a day after Democratic lawmakers in the Florida House halted debate on the new congressional map by staging a sit-in.

The map passed by a 68-34 vote.

During Friday's discussion, various members of the Black Caucus voiced concerns about the map and the affect its redistricting will have in the future.

Meanwhile, voter rights groups have filed a complaint challenging Florida’s new congressional map, arguing that it was not drawn in compliance with the governing laws surrounding redistricting in Florida presently.

Read copy of complaint

Now, the lawmakers are urging the community to vote and said they will work to increase minority voter registration as the first step in what they call the governor's agenda to suppress their voices.DeSantis has until May 6 to approve the new congressional map.

