Generous WPTV viewer donates $10,000 to veteran fearing homelessness

A generous WPTV viewer saw our story about a disabled veteran who is fearing homelessness and stepped in to help, donating enough money to the veteran to cover her recent rent increase.

"Nobody cares. They don’t care," Laura Guilmain, a disabled veteran and single mom, said.

That’s how Guilmain felt when we spoke with her earlier this week.

"I got the notification of $1,100 and I thought it was a typo," Guilmain said.

Her rent is skyrocketing from $2,100 a month to $3,200 and her HUD voucher through a program for homeless veterans won’t cover it.

Babe presents Laura and Karson Guilmain with a $10,000 check to help with her rent increase.

Guilmain and her daughter, Karson, are hoping to stay in their Palm Beach Gardens home because they don’t have a car and it's less than two miles away from the local VA and Karson’s high school.

After the original story about Guilmain and Karson aired on Thursday, WPTV heard from a generous viewer who wanted to help.

"I saw your story last night and I was touched. I know how difficult it is to be a single mom and then on top of the the weight of losing your home. You need a lifeline and I want to help you. Here’s a check for $10,000 and I’ll be your lifeline. It helps everybody to help somebody," said Babe, who didn’t want to share her last name.

She gave her a cashier’s check. The $10,000 is enough to cover the increase in rent for a year.

"When she said she felt like nobody cares, I’m like 'I care.' There’s people who care," Babe told WPTV.

Laura and Karson Guilmain

On top of that, since the first story aired, Guilmain and her daughter have raised $4,000 on their Go Fund Me page.

"It’s pretty great that the community cares about us. So we have kind of like a stable, financial stable home," Karson said.

"I want to pinch myself and say is this really happening. It’s like an out of body experience," Guilmain said.

Guilmain is now working with attorneys and her landlord, hoping to soon sign a new lease.

