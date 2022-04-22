Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike

A driver going the wrong way caused a deadly crash Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The northbound lanes were closed for hours between Glades Road in Boca Raton and Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

According to the FHP, a 25-year-old man from Weston was driving south in the northbound lanes on the shoulder and inside lane.

Troopers said his car then collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old West Palm Beach man. Both drivers died in the crash.

