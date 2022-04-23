Annual Cajun Crawfish and Musical Festival underway in Abacoa

The 4th Annual Cajun & Crawfish & Music Festival is underway in Abacoa.

Hundreds gathered Friday to celebrate and enjoy all of the Lousiana food and music bands.

People enjoyed free cooking demonstrations from Voodoo Bayou and learned how to make Cajun favorites.

The festival will continue Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1260 University Blvd.

The 4th Annual Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival April 22-23 presented by Good Greek Moving & Storage - West Palm Beach,... Posted by Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival on Friday, April 8, 2022

Scripps Only Content 2022