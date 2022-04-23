Advertisement

Annual Cajun Crawfish and Musical Festival underway in Abacoa

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The 4th Annual Cajun & Crawfish & Music Festival is underway in Abacoa.

Hundreds gathered Friday to celebrate and enjoy all of the Lousiana food and music bands.

People enjoyed free cooking demonstrations from Voodoo Bayou and learned how to make Cajun favorites.

The festival will continue Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1260 University Blvd.

The 4th Annual Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival April 22-23 presented by Good Greek Moving & Storage - West Palm Beach,...

Posted by Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival on Friday, April 8, 2022

