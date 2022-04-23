Driver dies after colliding with guardrail on I-95

A man died in a crash on I-95 Saturday afternoon in Palm Beach County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling southbound on I-95 south of Congress Avenue at 1:24 p.m.

For unknown reasons, the sedan traveled off the roadway to the left and the front of the vehicle collided with the guardrail end.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2022