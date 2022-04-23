Florida's coronavirus deaths are among the lowest since the pandemic though cases are more than double in four weeks, the first-time positivity rate is back above the target 5% and hospitalizations are up more than 200 from a record-keeping low 11 days ago.

The Florida State Health Department published its third bi-weekly data Friday after switching to weekly reports from daily ones on June 4. The bi-weekly reports generally include data only for the past week though the state's new cases and positivity rates show both weeks.

Deaths: 73,830, which is an increase of 292 for two weeks (146 week) after 511 two weeks ago, 1,167 four weeks ago. When the state was on weekly reports, it was 288 on Jan. 7, 162 Dec. 31 and 122 Dc. 24. Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, cases rose 133 in one week seven days after 158.The daily record was 435 occurring on Aug. 27.

The number of deaths among those under 16 remained at 42 since five weeks ago with 55,623 among those 65 and older, a rise of 215 (73.6% of total increase).

Florida, which passed the 70,000 milestone Feb. 28,is third behind California at 89,255 and Texas at 86,468. Arizona reported the most deaths in the past week at 306 followed by Georgia 183, Oklahoma 163, Virginia 126. New York, which one time at the most deaths, reported an additional 96.

Cases: 5,899,88, which includes 20,860 new ones in the past week and 15,623 one week ago, 11,308 two weeks ago, 10,115 three weeks ago, 8,746 four weeks ago and 8,038 five weeks a weeks ago, which is the lowest since the weekly reports began. Infections also rose 28,371 for two weeks (14,185.5) two weeks after 21,348 (10,,674). Five weeks ago the weekly gain of 10,211 was lowest since a two-week stretch last year, 8,892 Nov. 26 and 9,891Nov. 19 before the omicron surge. New cases and increases are different because of revisions.

The seven-day rolling daily average is 2,980, the highest since 3,033 Feb, 27 with 1,127 March 22, lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020 (7,742). The record 65,278 Jan. 11 (456,946 in a week.

On Friday,3,631 new cases were reported with 3,796 Thursday, the most since 3,930 Feb. 2 with 2,879 week ago and 664 March 21, least since 287 Nov. 8. The record was 76,609 Jan. 8.

Florida, which passed 5 million cases on Dec. 28, ranks third in the past week behind New York with 43,134 and California 21,324. Florida is 11th in cases per million with Rhode Island No. 1. Overall Florida is third behind California with 8,566,404 and Texas with 6,721,412.

Positivity rate: 6.1% with 4.9% a week ago, 3.8% two weeks ago, 3.0% three weeks ago, 2.3% four weeks ago and 1.9 % five weeks ago, the least since the state went to weekly reports. The record was 31.2% Jan. 7. The target rate is 5% with Palm Beach County at 7.9% (two weeks ago 6.0%), St. Lucie 5.1% (2.9% two weeks ago), Martin 5.3% (2.5% two weeks ago), Indian River 7.9% (4.4% two weeks ago), Okeechobee 1.2%, which is the least in the state (2.0% two weeks ago, Broward 5.8% (3.3% two weeks ago, Miami-Dade 6.5% (3.5% two weeks ago). Counties under 2%: Gulf 1.3%, Hamilton 1.7%, Levy 1.6%, Suwanee 1.7%.

In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was 0.62% one day for an weekly average of 2.82%.

Hospitalizations: 1,117 with coronavirus (1.91% capacity) with 981 a week ago and 892 April 11, the lowest since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services the high. The record was 17,295 (2.35%) on Aug. 29 during the delta variant surge. Florida is fourth behind New York, California and Texas. In the U.S., beds occupied with coronavirus: 15,834 for covid (2.1%), one week ago 15,085 and record 160,113 (21.3%) Jan. 20.

Vaccinations: More than nine out of 10 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine (90.5%), one week after 90.2%with 76.5% fully vaccinated and 41.5% a booster. Among children 5-11, 23% have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In the U.S., the one-shot rate is 88.3%, two doses 76.7%. For the entire population, 40.0% has received a booster though only 50 and older are eligible with percentages no longer available by age group. Every state has vaccinated at least 70% of adult population, including Wyoming in the past week at 70.0. The CDC is now capping the percentages at 95

Tests: 280,161 in the past week (40,123 daiily) daily) compared with 369,226 four weeks ago (52,247 daily) with 36,951 daily most recently April 15 and record 278,492 Jan. 3.

WPTV updates its coronavirus statistics page daily.

