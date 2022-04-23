Advertisement

Network outage at Tenet Healthcare affecting some Palm Beach County hospitals

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
John Rodriguez went to Good Samaritan hospital Tuesday because of atrial fibrillation, and he just got out hours ago.

He said while at the hospital he realized something didn't seem right at first noticing the WiFi wasn't working.

"The doctors and the nurses had to go outside of the hospitals to use their phones because they couldn't use them inside," he said

WPTV confirmed a network outage involving phone and computer systems at St Mary's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Hospital. Sources tell WPTV paper charting is being used due to the technology outage.

Rodriguez said nurses used paper to chart his vitals instead of a computer.

At one point Rodriquez said he saw a nurse drop a stack of papers. He said it makes him a bit nervous.

"It is because they could screw up and give me the wrong medicine or something," he said.

WPTV contacted Tenet Healthcare, the parent company for both hospitals, for an explanation.

A spokesperson sent the following statement Wednesday:

"We are currently experiencing a network outage. With strong backup procedures in effect, patient care continues uninterrupted while we address the issue."

Rodriguez said the situation hadn't changed when he checked out.

"I left there at 20 minutes to 5 p.m. and they were still down," Rodriguez said.

It was unclear Friday evening how the outage could impact patient care. WPTV asked for an update but has yet to receive a response from Tenet Healthcare.

